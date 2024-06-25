Covirán Reports Growth In Sales, Net Profit In FY 2023

Spanish supermarket cooperative Covirán has reported a 3.2% increase in gross sales to €1.8 billion in its financial year 2023.

Out of this total, Covirán's sales in Spain amounted to €1.6 billion, while Portugal generated €217.3 million, it added.

Profit before taxes amounted to €3.24 million, and net profit reached €2.03 million – up one million compared with 2022.

The Spanish cooperative reported a 1.64% increase in turnover, while EBITDA grew 8.64% to €11.05 million.

Covirán continued to adapt and expand its assortment to meet the needs and preferences of its partners and customers during the year.

It launched the Ibersano project to offer quality Iberian products.

Annual Highlights

Last year, Covirán invested €5.45 million in consolidating technological projects, installing renewable energy facilities, and modernising its stores.

It also reported a 2% increase in social cash flow during the year €838 million, reflecting its ability to generate and reinvest resources for the benefit of the community.

In Portugal, Covirán saw its workforce growing by 2.2% year on year to 1,847 workers.

The cooperative has also provided job stability with 92.32% of roles offering permanent contracts.

The financial year also saw the rollout of a new format, Covirán Plus, in Spain and Portugal.

The cooperative also implemented strategic changes in its logistics chain to improve operational efficiency, increase responsiveness to Partners and customers, and reduce costs.

Most of its investments focused on modernising its facilities. It combined two platforms in Catalonia into a new distribution centre located in Barberá del Vallés, Barcelona, to meet increasing demands.

Covirán opened 92 shops in Spain and Portugal last year, creating more than 300 new jobs.