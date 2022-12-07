Croatia's Studenac Acquires Toni Marketi Stores

Croatian retailer Studenac has announced the acquisition of the Toni Marketi chain, operated by Princeza Korina d.o.o., at the end of November 2022.

The move will help Studenac strengthen its position in ​​Split-Dalmatia County.

Toni Marketi operates in 12 stores in the area and employs approximately 40 people.

The takeover is part of the company's growth strategy and follows the acquisition of the retail chains Pemo and Lonia in mid-2022.

'Small Formats Have Great Potential'

Michal Senczuk, president of the Studenac management board, said, "The joining of Toni Marketi stores to the Studenac network reaffirms our thesis that small formats like ours have great potential and advantages, and we successfully use them to fit into different local communities, but also to integrate more deeply into those where we are already present.

"Our goal is to provide new customers with a pleasant and complete shopping experience, along with the gradual improvement of all business aspects. We are also looking forward to the new employees who will thus become part of Studenac and valuable ambassadors of the company in whose growth and development we will invest."

The company hopes to open the rebranded stores in December and offer welcome discounts and special promotions in addition to regular weekly offers.

In August of this year, Studenac said it has invested in employee training, an IT systems upgrade and customer communications initiatives ahead of the country's transition to the euro currency, which commences on 1 January 2023.

