Croatia’s Studenac Takes Over Bure Trgovina

Published on Jun 15 2021 1:36 PM in Retail tagged: Croatia / Studenac / Istarski Supermarketi / Pemo / Sonic

Croatian supermarket chain Studenac has announced that it has acquired the Biograd-based retailer Bure Trgovina, as it continues to expand business in the country.

Bure Trgovina operates 29 stores in Zadar County and employs 120 people.

The retailer is recognised for its quality, availability, professionalism and product range by both locals and tourists.

The acquisition will enable Studenac to strengthen its leadership position along Croatia's Adriatic coast and as the second top retail chain in the country.

'Business Goals'

Commenting on the acquisition, Michal Senczuk, president of the management board of Studenac, said, "In the period of the pandemic, which affected the entire market, I am extremely pleased that Studenac achieved its business goals and continues to expand and develop.

"By adding the retail chain Bure Trgovina to the Studenac network, as in our previous acquisitions, our goal is to preserve the value that the company represents for its customers and introduce special benefits that Studenac brings to its customers and gradually enrich the entire offer."

In the coming period, Studenac will integrate the acquired stores into its existing network by expanding the product range, especially private label products, and introducing multiple offers and promotions that Studenac already gives its customers.

City Store

The acquisition of Bure Trgovina comes weeks after Studenac opened its first city store in Croatia's capital, Zagreb. It plans to open more stores by the end of 2021.

Active since 1991, the Omiš-based Studenac retail chain was acquired in 2018 by the Polish investment fund Enterprise Investors.

Since then, it acquired local supermarket chains Istarski Supermarketi and Sonic in 2019 and Pemo in 2020.

Studenac currently employs more than 3,500 people, operates nearly 650 stores, and is the leading retail chain on the Adriatic coast.

Studenac has won two international awards - the 'Customer's Friend' gold medal and the 'Dedicated to Excellence' certificate due to its dedication and quality in customer relations, rich product assortment and services.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic.