Retail

Cultured Meat To Emerge As Backbone Of Sustainable Meat Industry: GlobalData

By Dayeeta Das
Cultured meat is poised to emerge as a scalable and resource-efficient alternative to conventional meat production, following advancements in cellular techniques, regulatory endorsements, and growing logistical costs, according to data and analytics firm, GlobalData.

Kiran Raj, practice head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, commented, "Cultured meat emerges as a beacon of ethical and environmental standards, drawing from cellular sources rather than traditional slaughter.

"Amid the pursuit of sustainable options, lab-grown alternatives take center stage. Yet, achieving widespread acceptance hinges on aligning production costs with economies of scale."

Cultured Meat

Some of the key developments in the cultured meat category include a cost-efficient cultivated meat bio-production platform launched in August by Africa-based start-up Mzansi Meat (rebranded as Newform Foods).

CellX, a cellular agriculture startup in Shanghai, began lab-grown meat trials in China, while Embrapa Swine and Poultry is developing a chicken breast fillet prototype.

In July of this year, the US Department of Agriculture gave its inaugural nod to cell-cultured meat from Good Meat and Upside Foods.

Elsewhere, Aleph Farms sought approval for cell-based meat in both the UK and Switzerland during the same month, GlobalData added.

'Poised For Exponential Growth'

Shagun Sachdeva, project manager of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, stated, "There is a surge in sustainable, animal-free food solutions, driven by escalating investments and relentless innovation.

"Spearheaded by start-ups pursuing cost-effective production, this movement prompts food industry giants to pivot and tap into the burgeoning cultured meat market. With regulatory green lights in both Singapore and the US, the cultivated meat sector is poised for exponential growth."

In June, CDMO Extracellular, a UK-based cultivated meat-focused contract development and manufacturing organisation, introduced budget-friendly cell banks without licensing or commercial constraints, targeting budding cultivated meat start-ups and scholars, GlobalData added.

Israeli foodtech venture, MeaTech pioneered a multi-nozzle modular printing head in April 2022, offering a more eco-friendly substitute to the traditional animal farming, minimising carbon footprint, water, and land use, and eradicating the need for animal slaughter.

Sachdeva added, "Currently, market players are optimistic about the success of lab-grown meat products. Yet, realisation hinges on a clear strategy, from universally accepted taxonomy to precise certification labels.

"Companies must also enhance customer experience, explore fresh distribution avenues, and amplify their social media presence to spotlight their offerings."

