Anora Launches New Wine Assortment As Finland’s Alcohol Act Comes Into Force

Nordic drinks group Anora has launched a new range of wine products containing 8% alcohol for grocery stores in Finland.

The amendment to Finland’s Alcohol Act, which raises the alcohol content of beverages sold in grocery stores from 5.5% to 8.0%, came into effect on 10 June.

The new selection of 8% wines includes both Anora's own wine brands as well as those from international partner brands.

The range offered comprises dozens of different sparkling, white, rosé, and red wines from brands that are already consumer favourites, including Chill Out, I.L.O., El Tiempo, Lindeman's, and Two Oceans, Anora noted.

“This launch expands the variety of wine products with lower alcohol content for consumers with the potential of attracting new audiences to enjoy the world of wines. Low-alcohol wines are generally more fresh and more approachable, lowering the threshold for trying new and different styles of wines,” commented Kati Nyqvist-Pakarinen, country director of Anora Wine Brands in Finland.

Environmental Impact

Anora added that its products are bottled and packed close to the end consumers in Finland, reducing the environmental impact of wines considerably.

Its packaging options include rPET bottles made from recycled plastic and fully recyclable Bag-in-Boxes, which have an up to 90% lower carbon footprint compared to traditional glass bottles.

Anne Halttunen, vice president of Anora's wine business in Finland, stated, “Our products are made from carefully selected wines that match the preferences of Finnish consumers – which we have in-depth knowledge of thanks to Anora’s long history as a leading beverage house in Finland.

“Local production also means that we can significantly lower the environmental impact of our products, which is a central goal for us. This impressive range of products is a great example of our in-house product innovation and branding capabilities, and we’re excited to see it reach the shelves of our grocery store customers.”