Czech Retail Sales Fall 6.4% In February, Statistics Office Says

Sales in retail trade in Czechia decreased by 6.4% year-on-year in real terms in February 2023, according to latest data from Český Statistický Úřad (Czech Statistics Office, CZSO).

Food sales fell 7.6%, for the tenth month in a row, in non-specialised stores, and by 7.2% in specialised stores.

Sales of non-food items fell by 7.1%, while fuel increased by 0.3%, compared to February 2022.

In non-specialised stores with a predominance of non-food items, sales increased by 3.6%. Internet and mail order stores saw sales decline of 7.7%.

Read More: Czechia Amends Consumer Protection Act, Strengthens Consumer Rights

Jana Gotvaldová, head of the trade, transport and services statistics department of the CZSO, added, "The decline in sales has been ongoing since May last year. Fewer goods were sold in food and non-food stores than last year.

"The rate of decline deepened for foodstuffs compared with the previous month, while it eased for non-food goods. Sales of fuels showed year-on-year sales growth for the third month in a row."

"Compared to the previous month, the rate of decline deepened in the case of food, while it moderated in the case of non-food goods. Sales of fuel showed year-on-year sales growth for the third month in a row."

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales, excluding motor fuel, declined by 0.4% in this period, with food sales falling 1.8%, while non-food items saw 0.2% growth.

Other Trends

Sales in specialised stores with household products fell by 14.7% year-on-year and with products for culture, sports and recreation by 1.9%, data showed.

Stores offering clothing and footwear saw sales growth of 4.8%, while those selling computer and communication equipment registered 3.8% increase.

Pharmaceutical and medical goods stores reported 1.3% increase in sales and cosmetics and toiletry sales grew 1.0%.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Czechia

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.