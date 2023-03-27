Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Czechia

Food prices in the Czech Republic have soared in the past year – prices were 23.9% higher in February (year-on-year) and 24.8% higher in January, factors which have led consumers to shop more cautiously.

Recent Eurostat data showed that retail sales in Czechia were down 7.3% in December 2022 in volume terms, compared to the same month the previous year. According to the Trade and Tourism Association of the Czech Republic (SOCR.cz), many Czech shoppers are crossing the border to shop in Poland as a result of lower prices there, with Czech outlets near the border reporting a 30% to 40% decline in sales.

The Czech government, however, has thus far ruled out introducing a price ceiling on essential items, as is the case in neighbouring Slovakia. "Far better is healthy competition between retail chains," Zdenek Nekula, Minister of Agriculture, said recently.

Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in Czechia, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Lidl

Turnover: €2.9 billion (2021)

With a turnover of €2.9 billion (as of 2021) and currently boasting 267 outlets, discounter Lidl holds the title of the biggest supermarket retail chain in the Czech Republic. The Schwarz Group-owned retailer has had a presence in the country since 2003.

2. REWE

Turnover: €2.8 billion (2021)

REWE is a German supermarket retail chain that operates under two banners - Billa and Penny. With a turnover of €2.8 billion in 2021 and currently boasting 658 outlets, it is the second-largest supermarket retail chain in the Czech Republic. It has had a presence in the country since 1991.

3. Kaufland

Turnover: €2.6 billion (2022)

A sister retailer to Lidl, hypermarket chain Kaufland boasted turnover of €2.6 billion in 2022, and currently has 141 outlets. The Schwarz Group-owned banner has had a presence in the country since 1997.

4. Ahold Delhaize

Turnover: €2.4 billion (2021)

Ahold Delhaize operates in the Czech Republic under the Albert banner. With a turnover of €2.4 billion (as of 2021) and currently boasting 336 outlets, it is the fourth-largest supermarket retail chain in the country. Ahold Delhaize has had a presence in the country since 1991.

5. Tesco

Turnover: €1.7 billion (2022)

British retailer Tesco has had a presence in Czechia since 1992, and operates stores under three banners, Tesco, Tesco Express, and Tesco Extra. The retailer reported a turnover of €1.7 billion in 2022, and currently has 190 outlets in the country, including a number of forecourt outlets.

6. Makro

Turnover: €1 billion (2021)

Makro is a Czech cash and carry chain operated by Germany's Metro AG. It has had a presence in Czechia since 1997, reporting a turnover of €1 billion in 2021. It currently operates out of 12 outlets, one less than last year.

7. Globus

Turnover: €995 million (2022)

Globus is a German hypermarket chain that operates in the Czech Republic under the Globus SB Market banner. With a turnover of €995 million (in 2022) and 16 outlets (as of this year), it is the seventh-largest supermarket retail chain in the country. It has had a presence in the country since 1996.

8. JIP

Turnover: €520 million (2021)

JIP is a Czech supermarket retail chain that operates under two banners – JIP and JIP Cash & Carry. It reported a turnover of €520 million in 2021, and currently operates out of 42 locations, of which 28 are retail stores, and 14 cash-and-carry outlets.

9. Coop

Turnover: €353 million (2021)

Cooperative retailer Coop operates under four banners in Czechia: Coop Diskont, Coop Tuty, Terno, and Tip. The group reported a turnover of €353 million in 2021, and had 1,957 outlets as of last year.

10. Norma

Turnover: €99 million (2021)

In tenth place, Norma is owned by the German group of the same name. The group reported a turnover of €99 million in 2021, and currently has around 50 outlets across the country.

Other retailers of note include Bala, which operates under the Bala and Bala gastro banners (and has more than 1,200 outlets); CBA, part of the Hungarian chain of the same name, which has around 1,000 stores in the country, and Hruška, which boasts 537 outlets as of this year.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.