Dagrofa Teams Up With JunkFood For Meals For The Homeless

Denmark’s Dagrofa Foodservice has collaborated with JunkFood in a bid to provide hot meals for homeless people in Copenhagen every day.

The collaboration will see Dagrofa supply surplus ingredients to help JunkFood prepare healthy and nutritious meals.

Danish chef Rasmus Munk started the JunkFood project during the first coronavirus shutdown to cook for vulnerable people.

Rasmus Munk, chef and co-owner of the two-star Michelin restaurant Alchemist, said, “We are very happy that the cooperation with Dagrofa is up and running. It is reaffirming for our work with street people that such a large organisation will step in and devote resources to both fighting food waste and social vulnerability.”

Surplus Raw Materials

JunkFood will pick up surplus raw materials from Dagrofa Foodservice in Ishøj every day.

Dagrofa Foodservice will send a daily list of surplus products that JunkFood can choose from and have it delivered the next day. The list will include dairy, chilled, frozen, or dry goods.

JunkFood will pay a nominal amount for the surplus goods it receives from Dagrofa Foodservice in the future as VAT rules in Denmark prohibit the giving away of dated goods.

Niels Miles Frandsen, CEO of Dagrofa Foodservice, said, “I am very pleased that we are entering into a partnership with JunkFood. It is a good way to help a vulnerable group of citizens who already have plenty to think about other than how to get a daily meal.

“In addition, we can reduce our food waste even more, and this is an agenda that is very important in our daily lives.”

About JunkFood

JunkFood prepares around 300-350 meals daily from its H17 kitchen on Halmtorvet in Vesterbro, Copenhagen.

Foundations and corporate partners fund JunkFood, and three staff chefs and two students are involved in the preparing food. It is also run by a number of volunteers.

According to the National Centre for Welfare Research VIVE, there are 1,400 homeless people in Copenhagen.