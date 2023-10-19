Dino Polska To Acquire 75% Equity Stake In eZebra

Dino Polska has agreed to acquire a 75% equity stake in online drugstore retailer eZebra.

Dino Polska has received the consent of its supervisory board to acquire the secondary shares of eZebra.

eZebra operates an online drug store and offers a range of cosmetics and perfumes as well as accessories in the beauty, health, personal hygiene and household categories.

The retailer aims to collaborate with the management of eZebra to continue developing the operations of the online drug store and jointly develop competencies in e-commerce.

The founders of eZebra will continue to serve on its management board to oversee the execution of its growth strategy.

The Deal

As part of the agreement, Dino Polska will acquire control of eZebra and its subsidiaries: 3BOOM sp. z o.o. and its registered office in Lublin (3BOOM) and JTG Polska sp. z o.o. and its registered office in Lublin (JTG) as well as its warehouse, rendering warehouse and shipping services.

The deal is expected to close by 31 March 2024 and upon obtaining the consent of the president of the Polish office of competition and consumer protection to acquire the shares.

It is also subject to the consent of JTG’s lender to execute the transaction and perform other activities required by the agreements in place with this bank.

The price of the shares will be approximately PLN 61 million (€13.70), of which PLN 11.5 million (€2.6 million) will serve as a contribution with the company subscribing for new shares in the share capital of eZebra and will support its ongoing development.

Approximately PLN 49.5 million (€11.1 million) will serve as payment for the secondary shares purchased by Dino Polska from the founders of eZebra.

The price of the shares will be adjusted for net debt and the difference in working capital of eZebra, JTG and 3BOOM on the closing date, the retailer added.