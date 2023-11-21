Discounter Action Opens Its 2,500th Store

Non-food discount retailer Action has opened its 2,500th store as its continues to expand its network in the 11 countries where it operates across Europe.

The new store in Madrid is also Action's 25th outlet in Spain – a market it entered in 2022, the company noted.

Hajir Hajji, CEO of Action, commented, "We highly appreciate the warm welcome in Spain we have received since we opened our first store here. It’s great to see that Spanish customers embrace shopping at Action.

"Looking ahead, we are committed to accelerating our international expansion in the coming years, with the aim of serving millions of customers across Europe."

The Mayor of Torrejón de Ardoz, Alejandro Navarro, attended the inauguration ceremony of the new store.

He welcomed the new store and thanked Action for its commitment to the town, which generates "wealth and employment, something that this Mayor’s Office values very highly".

The company noted that it plans to create more local jobs in the country.

"Since opening our first store in Spain in 2022, we have created jobs for more than 550 Spanish colleagues. We are committed to continue to expand our team to provide the best shopping experience for our customers" added Bart Raeymaekers, regional director for Action and general manager for Spain.

Action

Launched 30 years ago in Enkhuizen, the Netherlands, Action offers customers around 6,000 products across 14 product categories, ranging from toys and handicrafts to household, gardening, DIY and food items, at the lowest possible price.

More than 1,500 products at its stores are priced at less than €1, while the average price of all products is less than €2.

Footfall at the discounter adds up to around 14 million every week, while 6.5 million shoppers visit its website.

In September of this year, Action opened it 500th store in Germany, a market where it has been present since 2009.