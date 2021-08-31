Discounter Aldi Expands Presence In Poland

Published on Aug 31 2021 9:58 AM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Poland / Discounter / store expansion / World News

Aldi is planning to open seven stores in Poland in September, as it plans to reach a milestone of 200 outlets across the country by the end of the year.

Since the start of the year, the discounter has opened 14 outlets, with new stores set to open over the coming month in Starogard Gdański, Słupsk, Gdańsk, Płock, Łomża, Nowy Sącz and Mikołów.

The total sales area of the new stores amounts to around 10,000 square metres, and when the new store openings are complete, Aldi will have a presence in every voivodeship of Poland.

A further 24 stores are likely to follow before the end of the year, pushing the discounter over the 200-store mark.

Geographical Spread

In recent years, Aldi has focused its attention on the cities of cities of southern, central and western Poland, however 2020 saw the group enter other regions for the first time, with 24 new store openings over the course of last year.

"We want to be as close to our customers as possible, which is why we are looking for well-connected locations – sites close to housing estates, as well as major shopping and office centres are included in our strategy," commented Tomasz Gawlik, director of real estate and expansion of the Aldi network in Poland.

All new store openings will be in line with the group's new visual concept, which will focus on freshness, with a wider variety of fresh produce and bakery items on offer.

In July, rival discounter Kaufland reported full-year sales of PLN 11 billion (€2.4 billion) in Poland.

