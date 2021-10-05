ESM Magazine

Discounter Lidl To Open First Stores In Latvia This Week

Published on Oct 5 2021 8:23 AM

Lidl has announced that it plans to open its first 15 stores in Latvia this week, as it formally commences operations in the country.

The discounter will open stores in Rīga, Liepāja, Ventspils, Tukums, Jelgava, Ogre, Valmiera, Jēkabpils, Rēzekne and Daugavpils this Thursday (7 October).

The openings follow a €200 million investment in Latvia by the discounter, which has also opened a regional logistics centre. It also constructed a number of new roads and other infrastructure improvements, including the planting of around 6,000 new trees.

All the new store openings are energy efficient, using green electricity supplied by Latvenergo, the retailer added.

Lidl has created 2,000 new jobs with its entry into Latvia, it said.

'Important Stage In Our Mission'

"The Lidl Latvija team is very happy that we can announce the launch of our stores in Latvia," commented Jākobs Jozefsons, chairman of the board of Lidl Latvija.

"The opening of the Lidl stores will mark an important stage in our mission to provide the highest quality products at the lowest possible price to our customers in Latvia. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our Lidl stores."

Official Opening

An official ribbon cutting will take place at the new Lidl outlet at Sergeja Eizenšteina Street in Riga, which will be attended by the German ambassador to Latvia Kristians Helts, as well as local dignitaries.

Lidl Latvija was registered as a business in October 2016.

Last week, Maxima Latvija was named the 'most loved' retail brand in Latvia, according to the latest rankings from Baltic Brand Forum.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

