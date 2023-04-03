Dutch Retail Turnover Increases By 8.5% In February: CBS

The Dutch retail sector recorded 8.5% year-on-year turnover growth in February 2023, according to the latest figures from Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (Statistics Netherlands).

The figures show that the volume of sales decreased by 2.9%.

Turnover in the food sector was up by 10.5% and the non-food sector saw a 5.3% increase.

Statistics Netherlands noted that retail turnover data has been adjusted for the shopping-day pattern in February. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next.

With exactly four calendar weeks, the unadjusted retail turnover in February is more or less equal to the turnover for which the shopping-day pattern has been taken into account.

Online Activity

In this period, online turnover was up by 6.0% year on year with web shops recording a turnover increase of 11.2%. The core activity for web shops include the sales of goods and services over the internet.

Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the internet as a side activity) achieved 1.4% lower turnover in online sales. The figures unveiled that all subsectors reported higher turnover in February 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Turnover At Supermarkets

Despite an increase in turnover in the food sector, the volume of sales was 4.2% lower, data showed.

Turnover at supermarkets and specialist shops was up by 11.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

Consumer goods and services in the Netherlands were 8.0% more expensive in February 2023 than in the same month last year, according to figures released last month.

In February, consumer goods and services excluding energy and motor fuels were 8.1% more expensive than in the same period a year ago.

