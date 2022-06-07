E-Commerce Now Accounts For 20% Of Retail Sales In Serbia

E-commerce in Serbia has continued its momentum since the pandemic, and now accounts for as much as 20% of the market in some segments, according to new findings.

The growth of online shopping over the past two years was largely influenced by COVID-19, which changed the habits and behaviour of consumers, according to market experts who took part in the 'Online Shopping as an Everyday Thing' panel in Belgrade, reports Beta.

The number of transactions increased by several hundred percent, while the annual e-commerce turnover of the five largest retailers in Serbia reached €100 million, which is almost twice that of two years ago.

Delhaize Expands E-Commerce Capabilities

E-commerce leader Delhaize Serbia has been offering customers the opportunity to purchase goods online since 2008 and recently announced an expansion of its e-commerce operations –after Belgrade and Novi Sad, the retailer plans to expand the service to several larger cities.

According to Delhaize Serbia’s e-commerce manager, Milana Majkic, the retailer is also making progress on delivery times, which have now been reduced to two hours or less. It also recently launched a new loyalty app.

Delhaize recently announced the opening of a new large Maxi online logistics facility in the coming year.

The current share of e-commerce in the total sales of Delhaize Serbia stands at 1%, and the retailer aims to reach 5% next year.

Online Transactions

According to data from the National Bank of Serbia, the number of online transactions exceeded 30 million for the first time in the first quarter of this year, which is over 1.6 million transactions more than in the same period last year.

The number of consumers who shopped online at least once or twice in the first quarter of 2022 increased by more than 10% compared to the same period last year, to four million.

