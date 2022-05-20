E.Leclerc Study Highlights Impact Of Rising Food Costs In France

May 20, 2022 7:58 AM

A study commissioned by French retailer E.Leclerc has found that almost all French consumers (96%) are feeling the impact of rising costs in their shopping baskets.

As a result of this inflation, more than 7 out of 10 French consumers have already had to give up spending on certain products to limit the impact of rising prices on their wallets.

Having access to quality food is compromised for more than 8 out of 10 consumers, the study found, in particular because the prices of fresh fruit and vegetables are too high.