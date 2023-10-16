Edeka Names Peter Keitel As New Finance Chief

Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co has appointed Peter Keitel as its chief financial officer, effective 1 January 2024.

He will also join the board of directors of the company, the German retailer noted.

Keitel succeeds Martin Scholvin, who stepped down from the company after 20 years of service, citing personal reasons.

Uwe Kohler, chair of the board of trustees and board of directors, commented, "Peter Keitel is a proven financial expert. Since he comes from our own ranks, we can use him to ensure continuity in an economically challenging phase.

"I am convinced that we are well positioned for the future with the board of the Edeka headquarters and that we will consistently continue the successful development of the past few years."

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Keitel

Peter Keitel is an experienced finance and management professional, who has worked with various auditing and trading companies.

In 2012, he joined the Edeka headquarters. Since 2019, he served as division manager at the company's Hamburg headquarters with responsibility for finance and accounting.

With the appointment of Keitel, the board of Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co will comprise three members: Markus Mosa as board chair; Peter Keitel as board member for finance and human resources; and Claas Meineke as board member for marketing and sales.

Regional Products

In July of this year, Edeka Nord launched a new campaign Genial Regional to highlight products from regional companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this initiative, the retailer seeks to create, promote and maintain economically sound, fully viable businesses of independent entrepreneurs in the medium-sized food retail trade and related professions in the country.

It hopes to maintain and strengthen its economic relationships at the local level with merchants and regional producers and regional agriculture.