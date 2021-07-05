ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Eroski Eliminates 1,100 Tonnes Of Plastic Annually

Published on Jul 5 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Eroski / Plastic Bags / circular economy / Paper Bags

Eroski Eliminates 1,100 Tonnes Of Plastic Annually

Eroski has removed more than 1,100 tonnes of conventional single-use plastics from its operations annually after stepping up its plastic reduction commitment.

The reductions result from the increased use of recyclable alternatives to replace single-use plastic bags as well as a revision of its own-brand packaging, the Spanish retailer said.

Paper Bags

Eroski has introduced new options in paper bags, offering more than 55% recycled material or compostable bags, to expand the reusable options available.

In 1997, the retailer pledged to reduce plastic in its operations by incorporating bags that could be reused up to 15 times and with 40% more capacity.

In 2009, the retailer launched a new reusable bag and decided to discount one cent for each unused plastic bag.

Director of health and sustainability at Eroski, Alejandro Martínez Berriochoa, said, “With this measure, we were rewarding consumers who adopted more ecologically responsible consumption habits. The campaign was well-received by consumers because we managed to convey to them the need to save the environment from [plastic] bags with absolute transparency.”

In 2010, Eroski was eight years ahead of the Spanish regulations on reducing plastic bags and began charging for single-use bags, which resulted in a 60% reduction in plastic consumption.

Circular Economy

Advertisement

Alongside the changes to plastic bags, the retailer has pledged to eco-design 100% of its own-brand packaging by 2025 to reduce the use of conventional plastic by 20% and make it 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable.

In addition, Eroski is eliminating single-use plastics such as straws, swabs, or tableware. It is also replacing rings on its own brand soft drink cans and bottles with other alternatives made with recycled material or cardboard.

The retailer also strives to apply responsible management of material that cannot be avoided by promoting recycling, reuse and reverse logistics processes across its operations.

The company added that it recycles around 3,000 tonnes of plastic materials each year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Eroski Outlines Strategic Plan For Next Five Years

Eroski Outlines Strategic Plan For Next Five Years
Spain's Eroski Sees Operating Profits Up 30.2% In FY 2020

Spain's Eroski Sees Operating Profits Up 30.2% In FY 2020
Eroski Increases Purchases From Basque Country By 8%

Eroski Increases Purchases From Basque Country By 8%
Eroski And AVIA To Continue Expansion Agreement

Eroski And AVIA To Continue Expansion Agreement
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Lidl, Kaufland Top Boss Resigns, Schwarz Group Owner Steps In Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Lidl, Kaufland Top Boss Resigns, Schwarz Group Owner Steps In
Apollo Lines Up Potential Counter Offer For UK Retailer Morrisons Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Apollo Lines Up Potential Counter Offer For UK Retailer Morrisons
Etruria Retail Sees Turnover Up 16% In FY 2020 Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Etruria Retail Sees Turnover Up 16% In FY 2020
UK Retailer Morrisons Agrees £6.3bn Offer From Fortress Investment Group Sat, 3 Jul 2021

UK Retailer Morrisons Agrees £6.3bn Offer From Fortress Investment Group
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN