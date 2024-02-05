Eroski Extends Discount Programme For Large Families

Spanish retailer Eroski has announced it will extend its discount programme for large families to seven other stores in Castilla y León.

The Eroski group has been developing this support programme for large families for more than 19 years through associations such as Hirukide, Agafan, Fanoc and Familia XL, among others.

Through this initiative, the retailer hopes to alleviate the economic burden of large families.

Eroski claims that more than 25,000 large families benefited from savings of €1.5 million in 2022, because of the programme.

'Familia'

Supermarkets in Villarcayo, Medina de Pomar, Briviesca and two in Miranda de Ebro, in the province of Burgos, and in Burgo de Osma and Almazán, in the province of Soria, will now offer a 2.5% discount on all purchases for people who present the official accreditation of being a large family, issued by the Junta de Castilla y León.

These establishments will join the La Bañeza hypermarket and the fourteen establishments under the 'Familia' banner in the same autonomous community that already offered this discount since the middle of the year.

Official Sticker

Stores that participate in this campaign have at their entrance an official sticker issued by the Junta de Castilla y León, which indicates their participation in the initiative.

Customers from Castilla y León can visit the checkout with the large family title issued by the Department of Family and Equal Opportunities of the Board, along with their ID, to avail of discounts under this scheme.

In January, Eroski announced it posted year-on-year sales growth of 8.7% in the third quarter of its financial year, to €3.86 billion.

Grocery sales soared by 11.2%, compared to the same period last year, to €3.66 billion, the retailer noted.