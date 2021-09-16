ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Eurotorg Sees Net Retail Sales Up 10.5% In First Half

Published on Sep 16 2021 9:02 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Sales / profit / Belarus / Eurotorg / First Half Report

Eurotorg Sees Net Retail Sales Up 10.5% In First Half

Belarus' biggest retailer, Eurotorg, has reported a 10.5% year-on-year growth in net retail sales to BYN 2.4 billion (€820 million) in the first half of its financial year.

The company attributed this growth to new store openings, as well as a 3.6% growth in like-for-like sales.

Like-for-like sales structure continued to reflect changes in customer behaviour in this period, with like-for-like traffic decreasing by 6.5% and like-for-like average ticket increasing by 10.7%, Eurotorg noted.

Elsewhere, sales density increased by 3.5% year-on-year in BYN terms to BYN 1,140 per square metre per month in the first half.

'Strong Operating Performance'

Eurotorg CEO, Andrei Zubkou, said, "Eurotorg's financial results for the first half were a logical continuation of the company's strong operating performance, which was characterised by the continued growth of like-for-like sales and new store openings."

The gross margin decreased marginally by 0.4 percentage points to 24.3% due to the rapid expansion of the company's discounter formats, which include soft discounters operating under the Hit! banner and hard discounters under the Groshyk banner.

The number of stores operating under the Hit! banner increased to 309 in 116 localities, while Groshyk outlets grew to 46 stores in 19 localities.

The contribution of discounters to the company's revenue increased to 24.6%, compared to 17.5% in the first half of 2020, Eurotorg added.

The retailer reported an EBITDA growth of 12.5% year-on-year, amounting to BYN 228.1 million.

Advertisement

EBITDA margin grew by 0.2 percentage points to 8.4% as lower operating expenses offset the decrease in the gross margin.

As of 30 June 2021, the company's store network comprised 987 grocery stores. In the first half, Eurotorg fast-tracked new openings, adding 69 stores, including 58 convenience stores.

Nine stores also closed in the first half, taking the net new store openings to 60.

Outlook

Commenting on the company's outlook for the remainder of the year, Zubkou, said, "In the second half of the year, we will continue to focus on consolidating the progress we have achieved to date, and to develop our business by executing further on our asset-light growth strategy."

"We maintain comfortable leverage in terms of timing and volume and continue to explore opportunities for further optimisation of our debt portfolio. In March 2021, we successfully placed our third bond issue of RUB 3.5 billion on Moscow Exchange, helping us to reduce currency risk and increase the maturity of our debt portfolio," he added.

The company reported a 13.2% increase in net retail sales in the second quarter of its financial year, and is on track to open its 1,000th outlet later this year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Sainsbury's To Offer Discounts Via Digital Loyalty Scheme

Sainsbury's To Offer Discounts Via Digital Loyalty Scheme
Fever-Tree Sees Sales And Profits Up In First Half

Fever-Tree Sees Sales And Profits Up In First Half
Ocado Retail Revenue Impacted By Warehouse Fire In Recent Quarter

Ocado Retail Revenue Impacted By Warehouse Fire In Recent Quarter
Return To Offices, Schools Signifying Change In UK Shopping Habits: Kantar

Return To Offices, Schools Signifying Change In UK Shopping Habits: Kantar
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

M&S To Close 11 Stores In France After Brexit Thu, 16 Sep 2021

M&S To Close 11 Stores In France After Brexit
John Lewis Reports H1 Profit But Warns Of 'Significant Uncertainty' Ahead Thu, 16 Sep 2021

John Lewis Reports H1 Profit But Warns Of 'Significant Uncertainty' Ahead
Sainsbury's To Offer Discounts Via Digital Loyalty Scheme Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Sainsbury's To Offer Discounts Via Digital Loyalty Scheme
Pyaterochka, Coca-Cola Launch Recycled Streetwear Range In Russia Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Pyaterochka, Coca-Cola Launch Recycled Streetwear Range In Russia
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN