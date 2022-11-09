Finland's Neste To Introduce High-Capacity Charging Service

Finnish renewable and circular solutions provider Neste will introduce a new public high-capacity charging service for light- and medium-weight electric vehicles at its stations.

The Neste MY Renewable Charging service will complement the range of solutions offered by Neste in Finland to support the transition to lower emission transport.

Katri Taskinen, director of sales at Neste's Finnish station network, commented, "Neste has been at the forefront of reducing transport emissions with its Neste MY Renewable Diesel fuel. We are continuously exploring new opportunities to support our customers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"The electric charging service is a natural continuation of our product and service development, which enables us to offer our customers versatile solutions to reduce transport emissions in Finland."

Rollout Plans

The first charging points are expected to open at the turn of the year at the Neste Hankasalmi Jari-Pekka and Neste Oulunbaari Maikkula service stations.

The company aims to extend the service to dozens of charging stations at Neste outlets in different parts of Finland by the end of 2024.

Neste added that it received a €3 million grant from the EU to build its public electric charging network as part of the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funding for transport projects supporting alternative fuel infrastructure.

Other Services

In February 2022, Neste launched the Neste Charging service and related smart charging solutions for logistics companies and their subcontractors in Finland.

In May of this year, it rolled out the first electric charging solutions for workplaces at its Porvoo refinery and Espoo headquarters.

The new Neste MY Renewable Charging Points meet customer needs and fit into the Neste network of stations, where all electricity purchased comes from 100% renewable energy sources, the company noted.

Taskinen explained, "The new Neste MY Renewable Charging Points will make electric car drivers' journeys even smoother in terms of location, smooth card payment and available charging capacity.

"Our high-capacity charging points use the latest technology in the industry, which will benefit electric car drivers, especially during peak times and holiday seasons. As the number of electric cars grows, it is important that there are enough efficient charging points and that the total capacity of electricity charging at the stations serves more motorists at a time."

