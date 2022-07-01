France's Carrefour Announces Senior Management Changes

Carrefour has announced two senior management changes across its operations, with the appointment of Laurent Vallée as its new executive director of northern Europe, and Geoffroy Gersdorff as managing director of Carrefour Belgium.

Vallée also currently holds the role of general secretary at Carrefour, and member of the group's executive committee, roles he will retain along with his new portfolio.

Gersdorff currently holds the role of group supply and merchandise director. In his new role, he will report directly to the executive director of northern Europe, namely Vallée.

'Complete Confidence'

"I have complete confidence to the experience of Laurent Vallée and his knowledge of Carrefour acquired over the past five years to manage the Northern Europe zone," Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

"I am counting on Geoffroy Gersdorff, who knows Carrefour Belgium and its various businesses perfectly, to bring energy and determination of the essential recovery of our activities."

Vallée replaces François Melchior de Polignac in the Northern Europe role, with Bompard thanking the longstanding executive "for his commitment to serving our transformation in the various positions he has held, and for the career he has made within our group."

Careers To Date

Vallée began his career at the council of state, before joining France's ministry of justice. He then held the role of group general secretary at Canal+, before joining Carrefour in 2017 as Secretary General.

Gersdorff joined Carrefour Belgium in 1997, holding various roles before being appointed commercial director for FMCG in 2008. He also previously held the position of group director of international private label development, COO of the group's Belgian hypermarkets division and general secretary, before being named group supply and merchandise director in 2020.

