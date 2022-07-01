Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

France's Carrefour Announces Senior Management Changes

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Carrefour has announced two senior management changes across its operations, with the appointment of Laurent Vallée as its new executive director of northern Europe, and Geoffroy Gersdorff as managing director of Carrefour Belgium.

Vallée also currently holds the role of general secretary at Carrefour, and member of the group's executive committee, roles he will retain along with his new portfolio.

Gersdorff currently holds the role of group supply and merchandise director. In his new role, he will report directly to the executive director of northern Europe, namely Vallée.

'Complete Confidence'

"I have complete confidence to the experience of Laurent Vallée and his knowledge of Carrefour acquired over the past five years to manage the Northern Europe zone," Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

"I am counting on Geoffroy Gersdorff, who knows Carrefour Belgium and its various businesses perfectly, to bring energy and determination of the essential recovery of our activities."

Vallée replaces François Melchior de Polignac in the Northern Europe role, with Bompard thanking the longstanding executive "for his commitment to serving our transformation in the various positions he has held, and for the career he has made within our group."

Careers To Date

Vallée began his career at the council of state, before joining France's ministry of justice. He then held the role of group general secretary at Canal+, before joining Carrefour in 2017 as Secretary General.

Gersdorff joined Carrefour Belgium in 1997, holding various roles before being appointed commercial director for FMCG in 2008. He also previously held the position of group director of international private label development, COO of the group's Belgian hypermarkets division and general secretary, before being named group supply and merchandise director in 2020.

Read More: Carrefour Confident About 2022 Despite Mounting Challenges

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

France To Ban Use Of Meat Names On Plant-Based Protein Food
2
Retail

Stokrotka To Acquire 14 Grocery Stores In Poland
3
Retail

Lidl Italia To Open 150 New Stores By 2024
4
Retail

German Retailers See Sales Up In May: Destatis
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com