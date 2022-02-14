The Los Angeles Rams narrowly edged out the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to take the spoils in Super Bowl 56 last night, but for those involved in media and marketing, the annual sporting extravaganza is worth watching for another reason entirely... the commercials.

This year's event saw efforts from consumer goods giants such as PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Procter & Gamble and others. Here are some of the stand-outs, as selected by the ESM team.

Cheetos And Doritos

A troop of jungle animals join forces to perform Salt-N-Pepa’s pop smash Push It after consuming some of PepsiCo's famous snack brands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCLPiIAKqZY

Pringles

What would life be like if your hand was stuck inside a can of Pringles? This ad from the Kellogg's-owned brand seeks to find out, on the back of research that found that some 43% of consumers have got their hand stuck in a Pringles can at some point.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP2up9N6H-g

Bud Light Seltzer

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri introduces viewers to Bud Light's new hard seltzer line in a fantasy land defined by 'loud flavours'. Another ad from the beer giant, also broadcast during the show, imagined a world morphing into the metaverse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs0YHD0JoCk

Lay's

Actors Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd relive some of their 'Golden Memories' while enjoying a bag of Lay's potato chips in this commercial... albeit with a terrifying twist at the end.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KjatG0hqwE

Sam's Club

Walmart's warehouse club Sam's Club features comedian Kevin Hart in its first ever 'big game' commercial, showcasing the 'VIP' benefits of its Scan & Go technology.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-scnlFAuAQM

Michelob Ultra

Steve Buscemi reprises his role from cult movie The Big Lebowski, alongside a series of celebrities (and Serena Williams) at the bowling alley, in this ad for Anheuser-Busch InBev's Michelob Ultra. A second ad starring golfer Brooks Kopeka also featured during the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rcw6GdCQC8

Planters

The peanut brand, which was recently sold to Hormel Foods, sees actors Ken Jeong and Joel McHale debate on the best way to consume its mixed nuts product... bringing a whole new meaning to the term 'going nuts'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0z8tdP9R8M

Gillette

One of only a handful of ads not to turn to celebrities for product endorsement, this ad from P&G instead highlights the new exfoliating bar razor from Gillette.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYAmvAzc7s4

Verizon

More than a quarter century on from his star turn in 1996's The Cable Guy, Jim Carrey reprises his role in this ad for network firm Verizon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6HbCcSKJGQ

Irish Spring

The first Super Bowl commercial to feature the Colgate-Palmolive soap brand sees a sweaty football fan enjoy a deep clean, in a mystical Irish landscape.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=656ONxP4t68

Hellmann's

Those choosing to waste their mayonnaise get an unwelcome surprise in this Hellmann's commercial dubbed 'Make Taste, Not Waste', featuring linebacker turned professional football coach Jerod Mayo, actor Pete Davidson and others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_1Ordi5GjY

Budweiser

The beer brand's famous Clydesdales return in this inspirational tale of an injured horse and his canine colleague, which is directed by academy award winner Chloé Zhao.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPBxJ2yar-A

Amazon

What if Alexa could actually read your mind? Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in this commercial from online giant Amazon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0UEAr8I9G8

