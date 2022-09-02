German Retail Sales Increase In July: Destatis

Retail sales in Germany increased by 1.9% month-on-month in July, according to latest data from the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Compared with the same month a year earlier, retail sales were down 2.6% in real terms and up 6.1% in nominal terms.

According to Destatis, the difference between the nominal and real results reflects high retail price increases.

Destatis Figures For July 2022

In Germany, the retail food sector posted a 2.1% month-on-month increase in real sales in July 2022.

This suggests that food retailing has recovered somewhat from the sales declines of the previous three months.

However, when compared to March 2022, food sales were still down 6.5% in July 2022.

Compared to July 2021, sales were down 4.4%, data showed.

Non-food retail sales rose by 0.5% in real terms in July 2022 compared with the previous month, but were 1.7% lower than the same month a year earlier.

Destatis reported that retail trade in textiles, clothing, footwear, and leather goods posted a moderate 0.6% month-on-month increase in sales and a 0.2% year-on-year increase.

Sales of home furnishings, household appliances, and building supplies were down 0.1% from June 2022 and down 9.8% from July 2021.

Read More: German Household Spending Declined In 2021: Destatis

E-Commerce And Service Stations

In terms of e-commerce, internet and mail-order sales rose 9.2% in real terms compared with June and were 5.1% higher than in July 2021.

One month earlier, however, internet and mail-order sales had suffered the biggest year-on-year decline (-14.6% in real terms, revised result) since the Destatis began observing the category in 1994.

Sales at service stations rose 1.3% month-on-month in July 2022.

Compared to May 2022, the month before the fuel discount was introduced, sales were 7.5% higher.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.