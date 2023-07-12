German Social Media Star Launches New Energy Drink, GÖNRGY

MontanaBlack, a popular social media star in German-speaking countries, has announced the launch of a new 'calorie-free' energy drink, GÖNRGY, in cooperation with REWE and Kaufland.

In a statement, GÖNRGY outlined its ambition to become one of the top five energy drink brands in the DACH region.

Listings at Edeka, Aral, Shell, Tegut, Globus, Famila and Lekkerland are expected in due course.

MontanaBlack

MontanaBlack currently acts as a brand ambassador, but will increasingly act as a shareholder, idea generator and networker, to unite the social media community behind the brand, GÖNRGY said.

The social media star has more than 20 million followers across various social media channels.

The launch of the GÖNRGY Instagram channel on 2 July picked up around 180,000 organic followers within 24 hours. This means that GÖNRGY is already one of the largest German-language Instagram channels in the field of energy drinks.

The first teaser video for GÖNRGY reached almost one million views in 24 hours and was number one in the German YouTube trends.

Three Varieties

GÖNRGY will be available in three flavours at Kaufland and REWE, including Raspberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Coconut and Tropical Exotic

"MontanaBlack plays a major role as co-founder and initiator of the completely self-financed brand, especially in the initial phase," said Dennis Ben Brahim, managing director of GÖNRGY GmbH.

"However, it is an integral part of the brand concept to build GÖNRGY into an independent brand that functions independently of individual influencers."

The company said GÖNRGY stands for the positive attitude to life that MontanaBlack embodies and conveys in his stories and everyday life.