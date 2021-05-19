ESM Magazine

German Retailer Tegut Hit By Cyber Attack

Published on May 19 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Germany / tegut / Cyber Attack / Cybersecurity

German supermarket chain Tegut has announced it was the victim of a cyber attack at the end of April of this year.

The perpetrators of the attack obtained company-related data and internal information and subsequently published them on the Darknet.

Investigation

Tegut has announced that it cannot conclusively determine the nature of the data that was obtained by the attackers as the group is currently reviewing its systems.

There are indications that the data published by the attackers is limited to one division of the company and contains employee-related information.

The retailer also acknowledged that the attackers may still be in possession of other company data but have not released it yet.

Since the attack, Tegut has been working closely with the security authorities to support the ongoing investigation.

Thomas Gutberlet, managing director of Tegut, "We do not encourage criminal activities and we do not engage in negotiations with criminals. This has now led to the hackers releasing company data.

"We are nevertheless aware of our responsibility and do everything we can to protect customers, employees and our business partners."

Cyber Attacks

Tegut is the latest victim of a series of cybersecurity attacks throughout Europe.

Packaging firm Ardagh Group S.A. has announced that it recently experienced a cybersecurity incident, which has resulted in some delay and disruption in parts of its business.

Elsewhere, the Irish health service, the HSE, was subject to an attack last week, where the perpetrators demanded a ransom from the Irish government, who have refused to comply with the hackers.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

