Globus Teams Up With Lieferando For Food Delivery In Koblenz

German retailer Globus has teamed up with Lieferando to deliver freshly cooked dishes from its restaurant.

Globus restaurant in Koblenz-Bubenheim offers freshly cooked regional, seasonal, international and modern dishes prepared by trained cooks.

Patrick Schlüter, shop manager at Globus Koblenz-Bubenheim, commented, "For many of our customers, our Globus restaurant is an integral part of the gastronomy landscape in Koblenz and it is hard to imagine shopping in our store without it.

"We would now like to offer them an additional service delivered directly to their homes as an additional service."

Ingredients

Globus restaurant uses ingredients directly from the market and wherever possible from local and regional suppliers.

Sausages and meat products are sourced from the retailer's butchery, while baked goods come from the Globus master bakery.

As part of the partnership, customers will find a selection of dishes, including pizzas, salads, bowls and Asian dishes, among others.

The service will also offer Globus sushi platters from its sushi bar.

Philipp Schüller, regional manager of sales Central Europe at Lieferando, "We are delighted to welcome the Globus restaurant, one of the most traditional and popular restaurants in Koblenz, on Lieferando.de with the Globus restaurant.

"With its regional and seasonally freshly prepared dishes, Globus is fully in line with the trend of the delivery users."

Globus reported a 2.4% increase in sales in its financial year to 30 June, to €7.76 billion, with managing director Matthias Bruch saying that the business is seeing "a lot of tailwind" in the market at present.

