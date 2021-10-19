ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Germany's Globus Sees 'A Lot Of Tailwind' As Full-Year Sales Rise

Published on Oct 19 2021 9:55 AM in Retail tagged: Czech Republic / Russia / Germany / Hypermarkets / Globus

Germany's Globus Sees 'A Lot Of Tailwind' As Full-Year Sales Rise

German hypermarket operator Globus has reported a 2.4% increase in sales in its financial year to 30 June, to €7.76 billion, with managing director Matthias Bruch saying that the business is seeing "a lot of tailwind" in the market at present.

The group, which also operates stores in Russia, Czechia and Luxembourg, reported a 6.1% increase in operating profit in the period, to €301.3 million, compared to the previous year.

"The coronavirus pandemic has not thrown us off track, but has shown that we can use the challenges that lie ahead of us to develop significantly," Bruch commented at the group's annual press conference.

Germany Performance

In Germany, the group's 49 hypermarkets recorded sales growth of 3.4% to €3.5 billion, with the business noting that the introduction of Payback and the decision to join the RTG (Retail Trade Group) purchasing group are starting to bear fruit.

Even the lengthy closure of its in-store restaurants and dining areas failed to knock the business off-track, Globus SB-Warenhaus Germany managing director Jochen Baab added.

"We are experiencing a sustained, very positive economic development," he said.

Russia And Czechia

Advertisement

In Russia, the business reported a 5.8% increase in turnover to RUB 124.1 billion, despite the challenging economic situation, however in Czechia, sales fell by 3.8% to €1.02 billion, largely due to prolonged restaurant closures.

The business is also optimistic of future growth – its acquisition of 16 former Real hypermarkets will see its footprint grow by more than a third in the coming years.

Over the past year, it invested €336.6 million in both new store developments and store conversions, including former Real locations at Braunschweig, Krefeld and Essen. It also recently launched a new regional private-label brand, Globus Regional.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Czech Grocery Delivery Firm Rohlik To Invest €400m In Automation

Czech Grocery Delivery Firm Rohlik To Invest €400m In Automation
Czech Shoppers Prefer To Buy Local Food In Supermarkets, Study Finds

Czech Shoppers Prefer To Buy Local Food In Supermarkets, Study Finds
Czech Retailer Albert Expands Rollout Of Digital Price Tags

Czech Retailer Albert Expands Rollout Of Digital Price Tags
New Owner For Portuguese Agri-Food Firm Cerealis

New Owner For Portuguese Agri-Food Firm Cerealis
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Migros Expands PickMup Parcel Service Tue, 19 Oct 2021

Migros Expands PickMup Parcel Service
Morrisons Investors To Approve £7bn CD&R Takeover Tue, 19 Oct 2021

Morrisons Investors To Approve £7bn CD&R Takeover
SPAR Hungary Announces New Programme To Support Local Suppliers Tue, 19 Oct 2021

SPAR Hungary Announces New Programme To Support Local Suppliers
EuroCommerce Announces Appointment Of New Director General Tue, 19 Oct 2021

EuroCommerce Announces Appointment Of New Director General
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN