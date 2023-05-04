52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Groupe Casino Sees Sales Slow In First Quarter

By Reuters
Share this article

Sales growth at French retailer Groupe Casino slowed in the first quarter, the company said, dragged down by its supermarkets and hypermarkets in its core French market.

Casino, which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar, posted first-quarter sales of €5.436 billion.

On a same-store basis and excluding acquisitions, currency effects and revenue on fuel, sales rose by 1.0% in the first quarter compared to a 4.4% increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Stability

Casino, headed and controlled by veteran entrepreneur Jean-Charles Naouri, is currently striving to find a way out of its financial challenges, facing two rivalling combination offers for parts of the group.

The retailer, which has been selling assets to reduce its debt, is aiming to complete its €4.5 billion disposal plan by the end of the year.

Disposals at the end of the first quarter amounted to €4.2 billion, it said.

This included the sale of an 18.8% stake in Brazil's supermarket chain Assai for €723 million and of several assets in France.

Read More: Casino, Teract Expand Tie Up Talks To Intermarché Owner

Net Debt

Net debt in France at the end of the first quarter stood at €4.5 billion, stable when compared to the end of the first quarter 2022.

Casino said it was making progress on its plan to reduce inventory by €190 million in the first half of the year while implementing a €250 million cost savings plan for the full year.

It said it opened 198 stores in convenience formats during the first quarter, mainly under franchise.

Read More: Magali Daubinet-Salen Appointed CEO Of Casino's French Banners

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dutch Inflation At 5.2% In April: CBS
2
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Lifts Profit Outlook On Price Hikes, Steady Demand
3
Retail

Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Cyprus
4
Retail

One In Five UK Households To Buy More Groceries For Coronation: NIQ
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com