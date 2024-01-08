Grupa Muszkieterów Appoints Krzysztof Łagowski As Director For Alliances And Strategic Partnerships

Grupa Muszkieterów, the Polish arm of France's Les Mousquetaires, has announced the appointment of Krzysztof Łagowski as the director of alliances and strategic partnerships.

He will be responsible for strengthening the company's market position in Poland by building key business relationships to increase the critical mass and purchasing power of the Intermarché and Bricomarché chains, the company noted.

Marc Dherment, CEO of Grupa Muszkieterów said, "We are very pleased that Krzysztof Łagowski is joining our team.

"At a time when the overriding priority for the Muszkieterów Group is to accelerate the development of both banners, Intermarché and Bricomarché, in every possible form, Krzysztof's competence and experience will be key elements to build effective partnerships and respond in the best possible way to the context of Polish retail, both in DIY, food and fuel."

Krzysztof Łagowski

Łagowski brings over 20 years of experience in the retail, fuel and consulting sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Carrefour Polska, he managed a network of 600 franchised Carrefour Express shops and was also responsible for its development and building relationships with business partners.

Elsewhere, at PKN ORLEN he managed the network of 2,700 fuel stations and O!Shop convenience stores in Poland, Czechia and Germany.

He was also responsible for market expansion and implementation of its commercial strategy.

Previous Experience

Previously, he worked with McKinsey and Deloitte in strategic consulting roles to support companies in retail and FMCG in the implementation of growth strategies in Poland and Central Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the new role, Łagowski said, "Our priority for the near future is to achieve critical mass, and potential alliances or strategic partnerships based on mutual trust, long-term goals and ambitions are likely to effectively support the chosen direction of development.

"We are fully aware that the consolidation of the Polish distribution market will continue and even accelerate and we intend to be an active participant in this process."