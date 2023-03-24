52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

HelloFresh Predicts Single-Digit Growth In First Half As Consumers Cut Spending

By Reuters
Share this article

German meal-kit maker HelloFresh said on Thursday it expected slower growth in the first half due to ingredient inflation, consumer spending cuts and a tough comparison from 2022 when the business was still enjoying a lockdown boom.

But it expects to return to double-digit growth in the second half of the year, it added at its capital markets day.

Higher marketing costs and customer retention challenges have recently sparked doubts about whether the company, which delivers pre-portioned meal ingredients with recipes to subscribers, would be able to maintain its mid-term margin guidance amid reopening economies and weakening consumer confidence.

Higher Marketing Costs

The Berlin-based company, which like other food delivery firms was a big winner of the pandemic lockdowns, forecast 2023 profit below analysts' expectations earlier in March, as it faces higher marketing costs.

The company said it planned to keep existing customers and acquire new ones by broadening its offer and allowing clients to customize orders for 60% of its menu by end of the current year.

It highlighted growth opportunities in its newest ready-to-eat (RTE) segment, which delivers pre-prepared food, saying it plans to launch it in Europe by the end of year.

Targets

It targets to double revenues in the segment over the next two to three years compared to current levels.

Through its RTE brand Factor, by summer the company will have two of the three biggest kitchens making freshly prepared meals in the United States, it said.

HelloFresh said it still expects to achieve revenue of €10 billion and 10% core profit (EBITDA) margin by 2025.

Expectations

It reiterated its expectations of marketing spend at around 15-16% of revenue in the mid-term.

The company saw marketing spend rise to 16.8% of revenue in 2022 from 14.4% in 2021.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Nearly One-Fifth Of UK Pet Owners Have Cut Down On Expenses, Study Finds
2
Retail

British Retail Sales Rebound Despite Cash-Strapped Consumers
3
Retail

Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Bulgaria
4
Retail

Jeronimo Martins Urges Portugal To Cut VAT On Food, Eyes Slovak Market
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com