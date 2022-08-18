Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

ICA Gruppen Posts ‘Stable Performance’ In Second Quarter

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Sweden's ICA Gruppen has reported sales growth of 6.7%, to SEK 34.6 billion (€3.3 billion), in the second quarter of its financial year.

In a trading update, the company described its performance as ‘stable’ in a ‘challenging world’ as high inflationary pressure and macroeconomic uncertainty weighed on the quarter.

ICA Gruppen’s CEO, Per Strömberg, commented, “We find ourselves in a challenging environment that is not showing signs of easing in the immediate future. On the contrary, we have not yet seen the full effects of continued strained value chains, interest rate hikes and rising inflation.

“For ICA Gruppen’s part, we were challenged during the quarter by rising costs and smaller volumes in our grocery retail business. Despite this, as a company group, we have managed to grow both our sales and earnings, which shows the strength of being a cohesive company group.”

Quarterly Highlights

Operating profit for the quarter rose 5.9% year-on-year to SEK 1,531 million, driven mainly by a good performance by Apotek Hjärtat and ICA Bank.

The retailer added that ICA Sweden witnessed stable performance, even though ICA’s store sales were weaker than market growth and the margin narrowed compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Online grocery sales continued to decline during the quarter, but are still double the level before the pandemic.

Rimi Baltic’s earnings were affected by inflation and mounting competition, while its real estate arm saw a stable quarter.

Strömberg added, “The cost trend is affecting all of our operations, our suppliers and our customers.

“In this challenging environment we are embracing our double societal responsibility: We are rallying for Swedish food production at the same time that we are working hard to give customers the best price value despite growing inflation.”

Read More: ICA Gruppen Signs New €2.12bn Credit Facility

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Musgrave Invests £3.2m In Renovating Four SuperValu Stores In NI
2
Retail

Trading Outlook Pessimistic Across UK Grocery, Eating Out Segments, Study Finds
3
Retail

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hovers At 22-Month Low In August
4
Retail

Target Profit Falls As Discounts Fail To Spur Spending By Inflation-Weary Consumers
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com