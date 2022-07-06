Intermarché, Louis Delhaize Group Announce Supply Partnership

French retailer Intermarché has announced a supply partnership with Louis Delhaize Group for consumer products, following on from the dissolution of the latter's supply partnership with Carrefour.

In a statement, Intermarché, part of Groupement Les Mousquetaires, said that it had connected with Louis Delhaize with a view to 'concluding a purchasing partnership'.

It noted that in the 'context of high inflation', as well as consumer expectations regarding the price of goods, 'such a partnership will be able to strengthen the competitiveness of both groups'.

Carrefour Agreement Ends

Prior to this announcement, on Tuesday morning, Carrefour issued a statement to inform that purchase agreements between Carrefour and Louis Delhaize would cease on February 28 of next year for France, and 31 December this year for Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as international contracts.

Louis Delhaize operates in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Romania, mainly under the Cora, Match, Louis Delhaize and Delitraiteur brands. Intermarché, meanwhile, is present in France, Belgium, Poland and Portugal with its Intermarché and Netto banners.

With regard to France, Intermarché plans to supply mainly national brands to Louis Delhaize, while in terms of Belgium and Luxembourg, the two groups plan to develop a central purchasing office, which will be managed by Intermarché and will negotiate on behalf of the two partners.

The partnership agreement between the two firms will run for a period of five years, and will be assessed at the conclusion of this period. As Intermarché said in its statement, the partnership enables both to 'respond to the current challenges facing their companies'.

