Ireland's Musgrave Group Seeks To Increase Female Representation At Senior Levels

Ireland's Musgrave Group, which operates the SuperValu and Centra banners, has partnered with the LEAD Network (Leading Executives Advancing Diversity), with a view to increasing female representation in leadership and senior management roles.

Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley signed the LEAD Network CEO Pledge at the annual Musgrave management conference.

The Pledge outlines specific actions that the retailer can take to drive greater advancement of women across the business, including coaching and mentoring, as well as intentional strategies to drive inclusive recruitment, leveraging employee resource groups and educating colleagues on the impact of bias, the retailer said.

'Advancing Female Participation'

"We have made progress in advancing female participation at senior levels, but our work is not done yet," Keeley said.

"We continue to review and renew our policies on an ongoing basis to ensure we are doing everything possible to encourage women to consider, commit to, and thrive in a career in our industry. This will be a constant process to ensure that the business we pass on to the next generation is more equitable, more diverse, and more inclusive.”

Increased Targets

Musgrave has set a target to increase female representation in leadership and senior management roles across its business to over 40% by 2025, from 32% at present.

In addition, the Irish retailer has committed to achieving more than 30% female participation in its executive team by 2025, up from 25% presently.

According to the retailer, it has already implemented an inclusion and diversity plan, which is made up of three pillars: ‘Engaging & Educating’, ‘Attracting Diverse Talent’ and ‘Modernising the Way We Work’.

“The LEAD Network CEO Pledge further strengthens our commitment to creating a more inclusive Musgrave, which will play a vital role in helping us to develop a world-class food and beverage business," Keeley added.

