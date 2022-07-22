Italian Retailer Esselunga Joins TikTok

Esselunga On TikTok

The retailer will be supported by a strategic-creative partner Uasabi, working alongside TikTok in the daily planning and development of digital content.

The retailer noted that collaborations with social media talent and creators will also be of fundamental importance, as it plans to have comedian Max Angioni inaugurate the official page of the brand with an exclusive piece of content.

As part of its digitalisation plan, Esselunga has planned and tested the platform for several months, in collaboration with the agency The Story Lab (Dentsu Creative), with media campaigns focused on issues such as everyday shopping and the search for convenience.

The company hopes that the official page will allow them to expand communication in other areas, such as its offer of products and the world of Esselunga productions that will enrich the storytelling of the brand by creating 'fun content' in line with the style of the channel.

Massimo Bellato, head of digital marketing at Esselunga, said, “Esselunga is a universally recognised and loved brand and by definition 'pop'. In this sense, TikTok is a fundamental channel to best express this essence and proximity to the community".

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.