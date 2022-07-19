Subscribe Login
Retail

Italy's Selex Sees Turnover Up 4.3% In FY 2021

Italian retail group Gruppo Selex reported a total turnover of €16.9 billion in its financial year 2021, up 4.3% compared with 2020.

In December of last year, the company forecast a turnover of €16.7 billion for full-year 2021, which would represent a 3.1% growth compared to 2020.

The positive performance continued during the first four months of 2022, with turnover growing 3.2% year-on-year.

The retailer's market share reached 14.6%, confirming its position as the second largest player in modern distribution.

In the period from January to April 2022, private-label sales grew by 8%, boosted by the specialty and first price lines.

The company's cash-and-carry channel grew by 37.6% in the first four months of this year, driven by the return of out-of-home consumption.

Store Launch

Selex is investing €460 million in 2022 to open 95 new stores and renovate around 100 existing points of sale.

Consisting of 18 member companies, Selex’s network comprises 3,190 points of sales of various formats, from superstores to discount stores.

Its most popular banners are Famila, A&O and C+C, which are flanked by regional brands that are often leaders in the territory.

Selex Gruppo Commerciale is part of the central buying group ESD Italia, which in turn is a partner of European retail alliance EMD.

In 2021, the company reported 5.5% annual sales growth, to €1.52 billion, across its private-label brand portfolio. The company aims to maximise synergies across the four brands that account for 90% of turnover, including Selex, Vale, Consilia and Il Gigante.

