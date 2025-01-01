Consilia
Italy's Consilia Sees Double Digit Growth
The summer months have driven sales of private label products in Italy, with store brand manufacturer Consilia registering double-digit growth in the first...
SUN Features Private Label Products In Italian Reality TV Show
Italian retail consortium SUN has teamed up with broadcaster Mediaset for the product placement of its private label range in a popular reality TV show....
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com