Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Japan's Wholesale Inflation Hits 9% As Price Rises Broaden

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.0% in August from the previous year, matching the annual pace of growth in July, signalling that persistently high raw material costs continued to squeeze corporate margins.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was largely in line with a median market forecast for a 8.9% increase, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed.

The index, at 115.1, extended a record high for the fifth straight month in a sign Japan continues to feel the impact of rising global raw material prices.

Price Rises Across The Board

While recent falls in crude oil and global commodity costs took some pressure off fuel and scrap metals prices, prices rose for a broad range of items that more directly affect retailers such as utility bills and electronic devices, the data showed.

Reflecting easing input pressure, however, wholesale prices rose just 0.2% in August from the previous month, slower than a revised 0.7% month-on-month increase marked in July.

The yen-based import price index rose 42.5% in August from a year earlier, after a revised 49.1% increase in July, the data showed.

A weak yen has inflated the cost of importing already rising prices of raw material goods, weighing on corporate profits and forcing a growing number of firms to hike prices.

Consumer Inflation

Japan's core consumer inflation hit 2.4% in July to mark the fastest annual pace in 7-1/2 years, adding to the costs of living for households yet to see much wage gains.

But with inflation still modest compared with many other advanced nations and the economy fragile, the BOJ has pledged to keep interest rates ultra-low and remain an outlier in a global wave of monetary policy tightening.

Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in April-June, staging a slower-than-expected rebound from a COVID-induced slump as a resurgence in infections, supply constraints and rising raw material costs weigh on consumption and output.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Mere Announces Closure Of Store In Belgium's Opwijk
2
Retail

UK Grocers Lure Workers With More Perks
3
Retail

When The ‘Future Of Shopping’ Came To A Town In South Wales
4
Retail

UK Grocery Inflation Hit New High Of 12.4% In August, Says Kantar
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com