Jerónimo Martins Unveils Training And Development Centre For People With Disabilities

Portuguese retailer Jerónimo Martins has inaugurated a new training centre aimed at assisting those with disabilities to increase their employability.

The Incluir Centre is located in Telheiras, Lisbon, and the first groups are set to commence training at the centre in January.

According to the retailer, the centre will follow an innovative training and development methodology, tailored to each trainee and adapted to the functions available within each of the group’s business areas.

Training will take place across two stages – the first phase of training will last two weeks and take place in the classroom, while a second phase will see trainees get on-the-job training over the course of ten weeks.

Across both stages, participants will be monitored by tutors – employees charged with monitoring and training each trainee in the workplace – and the Inclusion team. After completing these two phases, trainees will be ready to be employed by the group companies.

Training Opportunity

"We’ve created this centre as an opportunity for training and, subsequently, employment for a sector of society that faces major barriers in the job market," commented Marta Maia, chief people officer, Jerónimo Martins Group.

Jerónimo Martins has already created job opportunities for over 550 people with disabilities since 2015 through its Include Programme, and the group is hopeful that this new facility will "help encourage greater inclusion in society," Maia added.

"To this end, the centre will be open to the entire community and people are welcome to visit. Conferences and debates will also be held at the centre to help raise awareness of the urgent need to be more inclusive."

Jerónimo Martins reported a 48% increase in sales in the third quarter of its financial year.

