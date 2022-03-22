Jumbo Expands Gorillas Delivery Service Into Eight Cities

Online delivery service Gorillas and Dutch retailer Jumbo have expanded their partnership for rapid grocery delivery to customers in Haarlem, Leiden, Enschede, Utrecht, Arnhem, Nijmegen, Eindhoven, and Leeuwarden.

After the partnership's first launch in Groningen, Rotterdam, and Tilburg at the beginning of March, the service has now been expanded to more Dutch cities where Gorillas is active.

In addition to several A-brands, the service offers Jumbo's own-brand articles and popular products from the La Place range.

Jumbo And Gorillas Strategic Partnership

The service is the result of a strategic partnership between the two companies, announced in January of this year.

Jumbo commenced deliveries to Gorillas in Antwerp last month.

Recently, the retailer also announced a long-term growth plan, which included greater emphasis on expanding its presence across different channels and investments in digitalisation.

Gorillas

Rapid delivery group Gorillas mainly focuses on customers who live or work in the city centre and who want to receive their purchases quickly.

Gorillas, which was launched in 2020, aims to deliver the groceries ordered to customers' homes within minutes, thanks to bicycle courier delivery.

Gorillas is currently active in the Netherlands in Leeuwarden, Haarlem, Amsterdam, Hilversum, Leiden, The Hague, Enschede, Utrecht, Arnhem, Nijmegen and Eindhoven.

In addition to its partnership with Jumbo, the delivery group works with Tesco and Groupe Casino to provide rapid delivery services.

It also received an investment of €200m from Delivery Hero in late 2021, accounting for an 8% stake in the group.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.