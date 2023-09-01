Jumbo To Acquire Four Jan Linders Stores

Dutch retailer Jumbo has agreed to acquire four stores in Beek, Heerlerheide, Roermond and Swalmen from Jan Linders for an undisclosed amount.

Ton van Veen, chief executive of Jumbo, said, "In April, we already announced the acquisition of six Jan Linders stores. The acquisition of these four new stores also fits perfectly with our growth ambitions.

"All employees are coming over with us and are welcome within the ever-growing Jumbo family."

The Deal

The deal follows the decision of the competition authority approving the acquisition of ten Albert Heijn stores by Jan Linders and highlighting the potential risk in five areas due to the franchise partnership between Jan Linders and Albert Heijn.

As a result, the four stores included in the deal with Jumbo and the one in Roggel cannot become part of the franchise organisation of Jan Linders.

Earlier this year, Jan Linders announced the sale of its store in Roggel.

Ferry Moolenschot, general manager of Jan Linders, said, "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to these four stores, but above all to the colleagues who work here.

"We are confident that we have found a good new employer for them in Jumbo. We will do our best to welcome customers to a nice store until the renovation."

The acquisition of the stores is subject to advice from the works councils and approval from the Autoriteit Consument & Markt (Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets), Jumbo added.

