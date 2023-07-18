Kaufland Connects 300th E-Charging Station To The Grid

Kaufland has launched its 300th e-charging station at the branch car park at Florianstrasse 1 in Hauzenberg, Germany.

Since last October, the company has installed around 150 new e-charging stations nationwide, the company noted.

In Bavaria, Kaufland already has over 50 e-charging stations.

Its e-charging network consists largely of DC charging stations, which enable a faster charging process.

Depending on the vehicle type, just 45 minutes at the e-charging station can be enough to charge for up to 200 kilometres.

On peak days, an average of around 10 e-cars charge at a charging station at Kaufland.

The e-charging station is located in the Passau district and is surrounded by the Bavarian Forest.

Environmental Responsibility

Pierre Götz, head of energy management from the Real Estate DE division at Kaufland said, "With the quick charging station, we are adding another service to our branches. This allows our customers to conveniently shop while their electric car is being charged at the same time.

"We are happy to be able to ensure full batteries as well as full shopping trolleys. At the same time, we take our responsibility for the region and the environment seriously.”

In May, the Schwarz Group, which operates the Lidl and Kaufland chains, reported sales of €154.1 billion in its 2022 financial year, an increase of 15.4% year on year.

The German group said that it was growing 'at a stable level' despite inflation and higher interest rates, offsetting increased costs of raw materials, energy and merchandise with 'efficient process management'.

Kaufland, reported €31.8 billion in sales last year, an increase of 16.1%, which was boosted by the integration of former Real stores.