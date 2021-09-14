ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kesko Group Sees Sales Up 9.7% In August

Published on Sep 14 2021 10:50 AM in Retail tagged: Grocery / Kesko-Group / August 2021

Kesko Group Sees Sales Up 9.7% In August

Finland's Kesko Group has reported a 9.7% year-on-year growth in sales (+7% on a comparable basis) to €971.8 million in August.

Sales in the company's grocery division grew by 1.6%, amounting to €503.8 million in this period.

Grocery sales to K-food stores increased by 0.9%, the company said. Kespro's sales increased by 4.9%, while sales in K-Citymarket's home and specialty goods trade also registered growth.

In August 2021, Kesko's grocery store had as many delivery days as in the previous year.

In July, grocery sales at Kesko Group were up 4.5%, while the group's Kespro wholesale operation saw a 12.4% growth.

Other Businesses

The company's construction and building services saw a 16.2% comparable year-on-year growth in local currencies, amounting to €384.2 million.

Sales in the company's construction and building services trade, excluding specialty trade, increased by 17.1% on a comparable basis.

Comparable sales increased by 16.3% in Finland, 9.8% in Sweden, and 14.8% in Norway.

Advertisement

In the specialty trade segment, leisure trade sales increased by 2.4%.

In Finland, Sweden and Norway, there was one additional delivery day in August than in the previous year.

The company's car trade division posted sales worth €85.7 million, up 5.0 year-on-year.

In August, new car registrations in the Finnish car trade decreased by 6.9%, and unit sales of used cars were at the previous year's level, Kesko added.

Elsewhere, Kesko added three MSC-certified fish products to its shelves in an effort to help customers make more responsible choices when buying fish. It includes Pirkka Best juniper berry herring fillets, Pirkka shoemaker salmon, and Pirkka herring rolls.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Return To Offices, Schools Signifying Change In UK Shopping Habits: Kantar

Return To Offices, Schools Signifying Change In UK Shopping Habits: Kantar
Tegut Opens New Teo Store In Ochsenwiese

Tegut Opens New Teo Store In Ochsenwiese
Data, Dark-Stores And Delivery – The Changing Face Of Grocery

Data, Dark-Stores And Delivery – The Changing Face Of Grocery
A Majority Of Swedish Customers Will Continue To Shop Online, Study Finds

A Majority Of Swedish Customers Will Continue To Shop Online, Study Finds
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

DIA Participates In Energy Efficiency Pilot Project Tue, 14 Sep 2021

DIA Participates In Energy Efficiency Pilot Project
Top-Up Shopping Fuelling Convenience Growth Across Europe, Says IGD Tue, 14 Sep 2021

Top-Up Shopping Fuelling Convenience Growth Across Europe, Says IGD
Return To Offices, Schools Signifying Change In UK Shopping Habits: Kantar Tue, 14 Sep 2021

Return To Offices, Schools Signifying Change In UK Shopping Habits: Kantar
Auchan Launches 'Pick&Go' Service In Portugal Tue, 14 Sep 2021

Auchan Launches 'Pick&Go' Service In Portugal
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN