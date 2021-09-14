Kesko Group Sees Sales Up 9.7% In August

Published on Sep 14 2021 10:50 AM in Retail tagged: Grocery / Kesko-Group / August 2021

Finland's Kesko Group has reported a 9.7% year-on-year growth in sales (+7% on a comparable basis) to €971.8 million in August.

Sales in the company's grocery division grew by 1.6%, amounting to €503.8 million in this period.

Grocery sales to K-food stores increased by 0.9%, the company said. Kespro's sales increased by 4.9%, while sales in K-Citymarket's home and specialty goods trade also registered growth.

In August 2021, Kesko's grocery store had as many delivery days as in the previous year.

In July, grocery sales at Kesko Group were up 4.5%, while the group's Kespro wholesale operation saw a 12.4% growth.

Other Businesses

The company's construction and building services saw a 16.2% comparable year-on-year growth in local currencies, amounting to €384.2 million.

Sales in the company's construction and building services trade, excluding specialty trade, increased by 17.1% on a comparable basis.

Comparable sales increased by 16.3% in Finland, 9.8% in Sweden, and 14.8% in Norway.

In the specialty trade segment, leisure trade sales increased by 2.4%.

In Finland, Sweden and Norway, there was one additional delivery day in August than in the previous year.

The company's car trade division posted sales worth €85.7 million, up 5.0 year-on-year.

In August, new car registrations in the Finnish car trade decreased by 6.9%, and unit sales of used cars were at the previous year's level, Kesko added.

Elsewhere, Kesko added three MSC-certified fish products to its shelves in an effort to help customers make more responsible choices when buying fish. It includes Pirkka Best juniper berry herring fillets, Pirkka shoemaker salmon, and Pirkka herring rolls.