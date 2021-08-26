ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kesko Introduces Three MSC-Certified Fish Products

Published on Aug 26 2021 1:58 PM in Private Label tagged: Fish / K-Group / MSC Certification / Herring / Kesk / Baltic Sea / WWF Fish Guide

Kesko Introduces Three MSC-Certified Fish Products

Kesko has added three MSC-certified fish products to its shelves in an effort to help customers make more responsible choices when buying fish.

The added varieties will be available to purchase from September, the retailer added.

The New Range

Kesko is adding the new fish products to its Pirkka and Pirkka Best ranges. It includes Pirkka Best juniper berry herring fillets, Pirkka shoemaker salmon, and Pirkka herring rolls.

All three products use fish from the Baltic Sea.

Juha-Matti Laisi, sales manager at Kesko, said, ''The herring products in the Pirkka and Pirkka Best series are a responsible, Finnish, and delicious choice on the store's fish shelf.

"Herring, which acts as the raw material, is caught in the Baltic Sea, more specifically in the Bothnian Sea, and these products are produced in Finland. Eating the Baltic Sea's own delicacies is the right environmental act."

The Finnish Herring Office is involved in the production of the new additions, which have acquired the Good from Finland label. It informs customers of a product's Finnish-origin, while the MSC certificate communicates responsible fishing.

Responsible Fishing

Advertisement

All fish purchases made by Kesko are guided by the K-Group's fish and seafood policy, which has been in place for 12 years and is updated annually per the recommendations of the WWF Fish Guide.

In accordance with the policy, Kesko's selections do not include species marked with red traffic lights in the WWF's fish guide.

Grocery responsibility director, Timo Jäske, said, "As the world's most sustainable corporation in the trading sector we want to contribute to the protection of fish stocks and at the same time make our customer's responsible choices store as easy as possible. By favouring domestic fish or choosing to trade MSC and ASC marked fish products can contribute to sustainable fisheries."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl Switzerland Introduces ‘Sushi Corner’ In Select Outlets

Lidl Switzerland Introduces ‘Sushi Corner’ In Select Outlets
Norwegian Seafood Exports See 'Explosive Growth' In July: Seafood Council

Norwegian Seafood Exports See 'Explosive Growth' In July: Seafood Council
Albert Heijn Expands Streeckgenoten Range

Albert Heijn Expands Streeckgenoten Range
Thai Union Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Thai Union Releases Annual Sustainability Report
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

SPAR Hungary Launches New Range Featuring Local Specialities Thu, 26 Aug 2021

SPAR Hungary Launches New Range Featuring Local Specialities
Edeka Launches New Range Of Premium Products Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Edeka Launches New Range Of Premium Products
Continente, Pingo Doce Obtain Animal Welfare Certifications Tue, 24 Aug 2021

Continente, Pingo Doce Obtain Animal Welfare Certifications
Netto Marken-Discount Adds Nutri-Score Label To Organic Own-Brand Products Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Netto Marken-Discount Adds Nutri-Score Label To Organic Own-Brand Products
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN