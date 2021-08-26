Kesko Introduces Three MSC-Certified Fish Products

Published on Aug 26 2021 1:58 PM in Private Label tagged: Fish / K-Group / MSC Certification / Herring / Kesk / Baltic Sea / WWF Fish Guide

Kesko has added three MSC-certified fish products to its shelves in an effort to help customers make more responsible choices when buying fish.

The added varieties will be available to purchase from September, the retailer added.

The New Range

Kesko is adding the new fish products to its Pirkka and Pirkka Best ranges. It includes Pirkka Best juniper berry herring fillets, Pirkka shoemaker salmon, and Pirkka herring rolls.

All three products use fish from the Baltic Sea.

Juha-Matti Laisi, sales manager at Kesko, said, ''The herring products in the Pirkka and Pirkka Best series are a responsible, Finnish, and delicious choice on the store's fish shelf.

"Herring, which acts as the raw material, is caught in the Baltic Sea, more specifically in the Bothnian Sea, and these products are produced in Finland. Eating the Baltic Sea's own delicacies is the right environmental act."

The Finnish Herring Office is involved in the production of the new additions, which have acquired the Good from Finland label. It informs customers of a product's Finnish-origin, while the MSC certificate communicates responsible fishing.

Responsible Fishing

All fish purchases made by Kesko are guided by the K-Group's fish and seafood policy, which has been in place for 12 years and is updated annually per the recommendations of the WWF Fish Guide.

In accordance with the policy, Kesko's selections do not include species marked with red traffic lights in the WWF's fish guide.

Grocery responsibility director, Timo Jäske, said, "As the world's most sustainable corporation in the trading sector we want to contribute to the protection of fish stocks and at the same time make our customer's responsible choices store as easy as possible. By favouring domestic fish or choosing to trade MSC and ASC marked fish products can contribute to sustainable fisheries."

