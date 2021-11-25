La Linea Verde: A Leading Name In Bagged Salads And Chilled Fresh Soups

La Linea Verde Group is a European player and a leading name in the production of fresh, washed vegetables and chilled ready soups.

With eight production sites – three in Italy, three in Spain, one in Serbia, and one in France – and a sales office in Macedonia, the company is a trustworthy co-packer for more than 70 retailers' brands in Europe.

The quality of the products offered by La Linea Verde is guaranteed by a short, integrated, and certified supply-chain system, which brings together the 2,000 hectares of farmland owned by the company as well as the farms of the company's agricultural partners.

La Linea Verde has developed its own production format, focusing on a series of distinctive features. These include:

the proximity between greenhouses / fields (many of them owned by the company ) and production sites, which cuts down on transportation time;

fast action and production;

total control over every stage in the product life cycle, through partnerships with agricultural companies that comply with certified production specifications using integrated production techniques, constantly shared with La Linea Verde's agronomical experts.

Thanks to these factors, La Linea Verde:

has no supply problems and can guarantee continuous year-round provision of consistently high-quality products;

can deliver its products as quickly as one day after harvesting the raw materials in the field, while maintaining a constant 'cold chain';

has an integrated and certified supply chain;

ensures maximum freshness and high quality for all its products.

At present, the group's turnover outside Italy is more than 60%. Export flows reach 35% of the Brescia-based company's turnover.

In addition to sales from Italy, since 2008, the group has been investing in opening production sites abroad, applying the 'La Linea Verde Italy format' to guarantee that the entire agro-industrial chain is monitored just as rigorously abroad as it is in Italy.

Sustainability, understood as respect for people and the environment, is one of La Linea Verde's bedrock principles.

For more information, visit www.lalineaverde.it

