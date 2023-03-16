52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Leading Retailers To Attend Natural & Organic Products Europe 2023

By Robert McHugh
Natural & Organic Products Europe 2023 – the pioneering trade show for natural, organic and sustainable products – returns to ExCeL London on 16 and 17 April.

Representatives from Whole Foods Market UK, Holland & Barrett, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Infinity Foods, Boots and Tesco have already booked their tickets.

Featuring over 600 exhibitors, the event covers every trend, from artisanal delicacies to free-from confectionery, plant-based innovations, and organic functional foods.

Raw Living, Suma Wholefoods, NKD Living, Olina’s Bakehouse, Origin Kitchen, the Authentic Bread Company, SmarterNaturally, the Eco Barn, Cidrani, Doves Farm Foods, Biogroupe, Nutland, Brand Organic and many more will be there.

Confirmed speakers include Lee Holdstock from the Soil Association, Alex Smith from Alara Wholefoods, Sophie Davies from Planet Organic, Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, and many more.

‘A World-Class Seminar Programme’

Carol Dunning, event director, said, “We pride ourselves on delivering a world-class seminar programme. This year, it’s imperative to reiterate how important organic is for our food systems, as well as the role retailers play in helping customers live more sustainably. Therefore, we really encourage our visitors to attend these sessions, learn, and feel inspired!”

Making the world a better place to live sits at the heart of Natural & Organic Products Europe. It’s what really matters to its brands and exhibitors. They’re the ones really trailblazing.

Meet them to discover hundreds of new products, meet hundreds of international suppliers, network with your industry, and learn about the latest trends and research.

For the full seminar schedule, visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk/seminars-main. To register, click here.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news.

