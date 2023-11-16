Free From Food 2023 Announces A Stellar Line-Up Of Industry-Leading Speakers

Free From Food 2023, the highly anticipated event focusing on the ever-evolving landscape of ‘free from’ products, is set to return to RAI Amsterdam from 21 to 22 November 2023.

The event organisers have announced new additions to the Conference Programme, enriching the event with diverse perspectives and insights.

This year, the programme features three dedicated theatres – Free From Retail, Vegan & Plant-Based, and Supplier & Insights – each offering a dynamic array of informative sessions spread across the two-day event.

Amongst the notable speakers set to grace the Free From Retail Theatre stage is Julianne Ponan, founder and CEO of the allergen-free brand Creative Nature.

Ponan will lead two enlightening sessions during the event. The first session – The trends of the free-from industry and how to increase customer loyalty – will explore the evolving landscape in the ‘free from’ category, offering valuable insights on maintaining strong customer relationships.

In her second session – The issues of ‘May Contain’ in the Free From sections! May Contain may as well say May contain Glass – attendees in the Supplier & Insights Theatre will be educated on the critical concerns surrounding ‘May Contain’ labels, delving into the imperative need for heightened awareness and stringent regulations in this area.

In the Vegan & Plant-Based Theatre, Professor Atze Jan van der Goot from Wageningen University & Research will take centre stage to deliver an insightful session: How to make the best meat analogues?

This session promises to unveil cutting-edge methods in crafting meat analogues, revealing the underlying strategies aimed at emulating the intricate fibrous structure of meat.

Furthermore, Winfried Muehling, Marketing and Communications Director of Pro Carton, will spearhead an insightful session in the Free From Retail Theatre – Cartonboard – leading the road to circularity – delving into the pivotal discussions surrounding the ongoing Plastic Packaging Waste Regulations (PPWR).

Ronald Holman, Event Director of Free From Food 2023, commented, “With an unparalleled line-up of speakers and sessions, Free From Food 2023 presents significant prospects for industry professionals and thought leaders, offering a unique platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and fostering innovation within the ‘free from’ sphere. We eagerly await the opportunity to host both exhibitors and visitors at our industry-leading event this November at the RAI Amsterdam.”

For more information and to register to attend, visit www.amsterdam.freefromfoodexpo.com.

