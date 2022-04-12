Lidl Belgium And Luxembourg Appoints New CEO

Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg has named Matúš Gála as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 May.

He has been a part of Lidl for the past 14 years, including five years as chief executive officer of Lidl Slovakia.

Gála joined the retail group in 2008 as a regional manager at Lidl Slovakia after studying at the Faculty of Economics and Management at the University of Slovakia.

In 2015, he took on the role of sales director at Lidl Lithuania.

Gála said, “Over the past 8 years, Lidl has evolved in Belgium and Luxembourg, under the leadership of my colleague Boudewijn van den Brand, into a real smart discounter that has enjoyed strong growth in the market.

“I look forward to continuing this success story And to make Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg the "first choice" retailer for the customer, but also a top employer where everyone comes to work with enthusiasm and goes home with satisfaction.”

Boudewijn van den Brand

Gála succeeds Boudewijn van den Brand, who served as the chief executive officer of Lidl Belgium And Luxembourg in 2014.

van den Brand joined Lidl Netherlands 20 years ago as a management trainee and worked his way up to the roles of distribution manager and regional director.

In 2011, he joined the national management of Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg as sales director.

van den Brand said, “My 20 years at Lidl have been incredibly exciting. Thanks to a fantastic team, we have turned Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg into a full-fledged supermarket. This is a good time for me to slow down and pass the torch to Matúš.

“I am very satisfied with my journey at Lidl and would like to thank everyone I worked with both inside and outside the organisation.”

