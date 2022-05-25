Lidl Germany Unveils Raw Materials Sourcing Strategy

Discounter Lidl Germany has announced a new raw materials strategy to boost sustainability across its operations.

By 2025, the company wants to source raw materials that have been grown under more environmentally-friendly and socially-responsible conditions.

This includes issues around forest protection and the strengthening of workers' rights, the retailer said.

Following a risk analysis by the retailer, the focus is on 13 raw materials such as fish, coffee, and cotton, which have a comparatively large ecological and social impact.

Lidl Germany has defined specific goals and measures for each raw material it sources.

Raw Materials Programme

Lidl Germany is also aiming to establish standards through the increased use of certifications, promote sustainable product alternatives in its range, and is involved in multi-stakeholder initiatives and cross-industry projects.

In this way, the retailer hopes to influence changes in the market and in the industry towards a more sustainable procurement of raw materials beyond its range.

The company already works with various independent organisations and relies on certifications such as Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance for coffee, tea, and cocoa.

Recently, the retailer attempted to increase climate protection in its supply chain by encouraging the farmers of its own brand 'Ein Gute Stück Bayern' to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per litre of milk by at least 25% by 2026 compared to the base year 2021.

Article by Conor Farrelly.