Lidl GB Announces New Appointments

Lidl GB has announced that Maciej Tylkowski is joining its board of directors and will become joint chief operating officer.

He will be responsible for Lidl GB’s supply chain, working closely with current COOs Matt Heslop and Tim Ulbrich who oversee Lidl GB’s sales and logistics teams.

Tylkowski has worked at Lidl for almost 23 years, serving as an executive board member for the past 17 years. He is currently chief operating officer at Lidl Poland.

He joined Lidl Germany as a store assistant after completing an MA in Foreign Trade at the University of Lodz.

In 2001, Tylkowski moved back to Poland where he helped open the first Lidl stores in his home country.

In recent years, he has been responsible for creating and overseeing its central sales departments, and supporting the operation of stores.

Supporting Growth

Additionally, Nan Gibson – currently chief human resources officer at Lidl GB – has been promoted to the position of senior VP HR Concepts at Lidl Stiftung, effective 1 April 2023.

Since September 2016, in her time as Lidl GB’s CHRO, Gibson has been responsible for supporting the growth and cultural development of the company.

She has overseen Lidl’s investment in pay and recruitment with two wage rises last year totalling a combined £50 million (€50.2 million) investment for store colleagues.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Rogers, currently serving as director of employee lifecycle and experience, will succeed Gibson as Lidl GB's chief human resources officer.

Rogers joined Lidl GB in 2022 has been responsible for enhancing the experience of employees and working on recruitment, development, career progression, along with employer brand and engagement.

'Wealth Of Experience'

“I’m delighted Maciej and Steph are joining our board of directors," said Ryan McDonnell, CEO at Lidl GB.

"In their new positions they both bring a wealth of experience and will be instrumental in further bolstering our growth. I’d also like to congratulate Nan on her new role," he added.

"Nan has played an enormous part in our growth, fostering our talent and making us one of the best employers in the country.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.