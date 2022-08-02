Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Lidl Germany Introduces 'Rescue Bag' For Imperfect Fruit And Vegetables

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Discount giant Lidl has introduced a 'rescue bag' for less than perfect fruit and vegetables across its German outlets in a bid to prevent food waste.

The rescue bags are available for a discounted standard price of €3 each.

Fruit And Veg Rescue Bags

Around 11 million tonnes of food end up in the trash in Germany every year, according to a report from the Federal Statistical Office to the EU Commission in June 2022.

Retail accounts for 7% of food waste in Germany, Lidl noted.

The rescue bag, which weighs up to five kilograms, contains various types of fruit and vegetables, including, among others, items with damaged packaging or specific products that need to be sorted.

The rollout will take place in all of the Lidl Germany stores following a pilot phase in one regional company.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO of Lidl Germany, said, "With the holistic 'Save Me' concept and the 'Saviour Bag', we want to work together with our customers to specifically save food. Particularly in the case of fruit and vegetables, losses can quickly occur, which we reduce by offering less than perfect products at heavily discounted prices.

"Food belongs on the plate and not in the garbage can. Every piece of food that is not thrown away is a success for us, the environment, and the climate. With the rescue bag, we are creating another building block for our sustainability strategy in addition to giving food to the food banks."

Lidl Germany Sustainability Strategy

Lidl Germany has anchored the prevention of food losses within its Lidl sustainability strategy for 2030.

By 2025, the company aims to reduce food waste and organic waste by 30% under the strategic umbrella of Lidl Food Rescue.

Since the end of 2020, products with short expiration dates have been offered at a discount in green 'I'm still good' boxes throughout Germany and successfully sold.

Lidl is combining all measures against food waste in the 'Save Me' concept, including the saviour boxes (formerly 'I'm still good') and further reductions for baked goods that have already been discounted.

In addition to the above-mentioned measures of the 'Save Me' campaign, other initiatives along the value chain include needs-based ordering of goods through an efficient merchandise management system, targeted cooperation with suppliers, partnership with food banks, support for the 'Often Good for Longer' campaign, and the recycling of food that is no longer fit for consumption in biogas plants.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Bonduelle Sees Full-Year Revenue Up After 'Dynamic' Q4
2
Fresh Produce

Carrefour Announces Support For Organic Farming Initiatives
3
Fresh Produce

France's Lactalis Acquires Italian Cheesemaker Ambrosi
4
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Sees Revenue, Profit Up In First Half
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com